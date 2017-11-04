Fletcher wins National title

Attleborough Boxing Club’s Tommy Fletcher was crowned champion at the National Development Finals in Birmingham at the weekend.

Fletcher quickly set about his opponent, landing some customary big punches.

Just halfway through the first round he caused significant damage to his opponent’s nose, leaving the referee little option but to end the fight and declare Fletcher the winner.

Club-mate Connor Holloway also featured at the competition, but despite producing some solid boxing for three rounds, he lost out on points.

ABC chairman Colin Kirby said: “They have both worked alongside their coaches incredibly hard, all putting in hours and hours of training and hard work to enable them to get to the finals today and they should both be very, very proud of themselves and their results.”