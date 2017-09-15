Ewan wins Tour stage that hurtles through the area

It may not have been enough to secure him the overall championship, but Caleb Ewan won Stage Six of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which shot through the likes of Eye, Stradbroke and Framlingham on Friday, writes Liam Apicella.

Fans braved the rain across the county to lend their support to some of cycling’s biggest names, including British Olympian Mark Cavendish.

A seven-man breakaway hit the front early on after the start in Newmarket and they led for almost 170km. But they were swept up in the closing stages with Ewan negotiating the final tight right-hand turn to perfection, leaving him the space to storm past Fernando Gaviria in the final 300m and claim the race victory.

“We got information that the final corner was very tight and a little bit off camber as well, so we wanted to be in a good position there,” said the Orica-Scott rider.

“I was pretty much in a perfect position, exactly where I wanted to be, then one of the Quick-Step guys went through the corner and took a really bad line. He unclipped and pushed my lead out man Luka out and I lost him through the corner.

“I decided I’d just go for it there and it was a little bit longer sprint than I hoped for, but luckily it paid off.

“I came here with this as a target race for the back of the season for me and training’s been going well.”

Yet, Lars Boom was able to retain his lead at the top of the standings, and it remained that way all the way through to Sunday’s ending in Cardiff.

“It’s a great feeling,” said the champion, reflecting on his second overall win in the event following his 2011 success.

“I didn’t expect today to be that hard but with the intermediate sprints and then some really tough climbs in the beginning it was really hard.

“The first hour was quite critical; we lost two guys from the team in the second peloton, but luckily some other guys came back so we were still quite strong.

“If we had to do something we could do something but the first hour was almost killing me.”

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas was the highest-placed Briton in seventh.