England come calling for five Framlingham students

Framlingham College’s reputation within the hockey world has been further enhanced by the news that five of its students have received call-ups by England.

Archie Winter, who also plays for Harleston Magpies, is flying the flag for the boys, having been selected in the Under-18 squad for the 6 Nations event.

The tournament, which will be held in Nottingham, starts on Monday, July 17, as Winter’s England take on their Belgium counterparts.

Matches against Spain (July 18), Netherlands (July 20), Germany (July 22) and Ireland (July 23) are due to follow.

Meanwhile, representing England’s Under-18 Girls in July’s Test series against Germany and Belgium will be Framlingham’s Molly Redgrove and Abby Gooderham.

In addition to that, Redgrove has also been invited to form part of the England squad for the 6 Nations in Barcelona.

As for Lottie Summers and Rose Winter, they will turn out for England Under-16s against Belgium, Germany and at the Barcelona 6 Nations competition.

Speaking about the call-ups, Framlingham’s director of sport Nick Gandy said: “‘We are exceptionally proud of the pupils involved, who have made real sacrifices to realise their ambitions and are fully deserving of the recognition which they have received.

“They are fantastic ambassadors for the school and excellent role models for our younger pupils.

“I am also extremely grateful for the contribution made by our head of hockey, Jamie Kingstone, who is tireless in his pursuit of excellence and who dedicates a huge amount of his time to the individual development of our pupils.”

n Prior to his England selection, Year 12 student Archie Winter was on hand to give out prizes at Harleston Magpies’ presentation evening, where five Framlingham pupils picked up accolades.

Beth Gardens was named Player of the Year for the Under-10s, who were crowned regional champions, while top goalscorer Anna Cogdell picked up the Under-11 award.

Year six student Rory Salter won the Under-11 version, followed by Georgie Gardens and Georgie Cantrell, who collected the awards for the Under-13 and Under-14 teams respectively.

Framlingham’s head of hockey — Jamie Kingstone — said: “Congratulations to the prize winners for all their effort and hard work this season.

“These awards are not easy to achieve and they should feel really proud of the Player of the Year accolade.

“They are all very talented but more importantly they have an infectious enthusiasm for the sport.

“To receive the award from Archie really does show what these children could go on to achieve.

“He was once, like them, receiving the Player of the Year title at Magpies and is now pitting his wits against the best players in Europe.”