Ellis wins final youth meeting of summer

Lily Ellis was the victor at Diss Angling Youth Club’s final match of the summer.

From a field of nine entrants Ellis came out on top thanks to her haul of 13lb 5oz.

Second place went the way of Brandon Harold with his return of 8lb 3oz, while Lewis lloyd was third with 1lb 12oz.

A week earleir, Ellis and Harold swapped positions, with the latter coming out on top, catching 7lb 6oz.

Ellis hauled in 6lb 3oz, followed by third-placed Cara Potter with 5lb 5oz.

The club’s next match is due to take place during October half term.

n Diss Angling Club has had a variety of anglers come out on top at their past few events.

In a match at Tunmore Lakes, Colin Lea was celebrating victory courtesy of his haul of 22lb 8oz.

Dordy Wilby was second with a weight of 17lb 10oz and Ben Wilby was third with 14lb 10oz.

Sunday’s match was at Thorpe Abbotts saw a strong field turn up to fish the Silver’s only match.

Jimmy Ellis was the top rod with a weight of 19lb, followed by second-placed Dordy Wilby (16lb 10oz) and Andrew Mears (16lb 6oz) in third.

Meanwhile, on The Mere, first place went the way of Billy Hughes with a weight of 40lb 1oz made up of nearly all roach.

Dordy Wilby was again runner-up with 31lb 12oz and Dave Shearing with 29lb 12oz was third.

Also on The Mere, Bill Davis took the honours with 26lb 6oz from peg 15.

And from the 15 angles competing in the White Horse Cup at Weybread Ocean Pit, Jason Potter clinched with the trophy with a weight of 22lb 70z.

Ben Wilby (17lb 4oz and Andrew Mears (16lb 13oz) were second and third.