Eight-year-old Ted is the champ

Ted Hopkins was triumphant at the Stonham Barns October Junior Golf Open event.

The eight-year-old, who is based at Cretingham Golf Club, recorded a score 38, which not only good enough to clinch victory in the Under-8 category, but also the entire tournament.

Second and third place were two eight-year-old girls — Imogen Potter and Beatrice Meadows, who racked up scores of 41 and 45 respectively.

In the Under-10 category three players all scoring 45 and the winner had to be decided on a countback, with Ethan Lewin getting the trophy ahead of his brother Kyran and Euan Fisk.

The next junior event at the club will be the The Stonham Barns Junior Players’ Championship on Sunday, November 26.

For more information on the club’s junior activities visit www.stonhambarnsgolf.co.uk or call 01449 711545.