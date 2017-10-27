Eight-goal Harleston thrash near neighbours

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

Harleston Magpies I 8

Ipswich 0

Harleston Magpies emphatically claimed the bragging rights during Saturday’s derby against Ipswich by scoring eight unanswered goals.

Harleston started brightly and within five minutes had taken the lead with David Gilbert finishing low into the right corner.

Gilbert was at it again moments later, sweeping in a one-time shot underneath the visiting goalkeeper after good work on the right from Matthew Richardson.

After further pressure, Harleston went 3-0 up before half-time with player-coach Tim Whiteman, making his first appearance of the season after 12 years away from the club, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper after good combination play from Jonty Gosling and Archie Winter.

In the second half, Magpies were relentless in their pursuit of a fourth goal, which was found in an unlikely manner with defender Andrew Bedwell finding the net via a Thomas Ridley pass after a short corner break-down.

The hosts continued to pass the ball around confidently, finding space in the circle and, after good pressure from Stuart Leate and Thomas Sumner, Sam Patterson was released to slap in for the fifth.

Patterson then added his second and the team’s sixth of the afternoon with an accurate finish into the bottom corner.

Mid-way through the second half Ipswich went down to 10, sparking Harleston to apply further pressure.

The result was an excellent turnover in midfield found Whiteman, who scored his second with a back-hand finish low into the near corner.

Gilbert, Leate and Bale all went close shortly after and eventually Harleston added an eighth goal, Winter rounding off a fine game by guiding the ball in at the far post.

Fifth-placed Harleston, who now have two victories on the board this season, travel to Letchworth (eighth) tomorrow (1.30pm).