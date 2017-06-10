Early exit for Wright on World Cup return

Mendham’s Peter Wright endured a disappointing return to the Betway World Cup of Darts, losing out in the first round to Singapore on Thursday last week.

After missing the annual pairs tournament last year, Wright was back in the field for this year’s event in Frankfurt, Germany, as he partnered world number two Gary Anderson to form a Scotland team who were instilled as the number one seeds.

However, their hopes of taking home the £60,000 top prize were scuppered at the first hurdle, as Singapore produced the biggest shock in the history of the World Cup of Darts to beat the Scots 5-2 on the opening day of the tournament.

Paul Lim opened the match by hitting a 180, which set the tone for the rest of the encounter, as Singapore broke the throw in the first leg.

Wright and Anderson looked to have restored order as they immediately broke back, with the latter hitting tops in the second leg to make it 1-1.

But 63-year-old Lim, and his partner Harith Lim, regained their lead by breaking the throw again in the third leg.

The match looked to be swinging back Scotland’s way as Singapore missed five darts for a second break in the fifth leg, allowing the top seeds to close the gap to one.

However, it was to be the oldest player in the tournament who produced the magic moment as Paul Lim took out 100 on tops to seal a memorable win.

Singapore’s run came to an end in the quarter-finals as they bowed out to Belgium in a doubles decider.

Pre-tournament favourites, the Netherlands, defeated Wales 3-1 in the final to win their third World Cup of Darts title.