Diss Otters’ Johnson to swim Channel

Diss Otters’ Will Johnson has signed up to take part in one of swimming’s toughest task in July.

The Diss High School pupil and a group of like-minded swimmers from the Felixstowe area will swim the English Channel in a relay event to raise money for charity.

The organisation in question is The Young Minds Trust, which was set up to support children with mental health issues.

The group have named themselves the East Coast Icicles — chosen after considering the fact that The Channel will only be around 16 degrees Celsius when the event takes place.

The 19-mile swim is expected to take around 15 hours and will see the swimmers start from Shakespeare Beach, near Dover in Kent, with the final destination intended to be Cap Griz Nez, in France.

Johnson has swum for Diss Otters for the last few years and has foregone standard pool events in recent times to concentrate on open water swimming.

The Icicles have set up their own fund-raising page, which can be found by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eastcoasticicles