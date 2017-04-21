Diss Otters hold their own at tough swimming event

A team of Diss Otters swimmers, some chasing Regional qualifying times, and others looking for long course experience before the upcoming East Region Championships featured at the UEA Sportspark over the bank holiday weekend.

The competition featured a host of teams, including one from Dubai.

Although Otters found it tough, there were personal best times for Isaac Bachu, Joel Clarke, Thea Irvine and Matthew Tatum.

Clarke and Tatum both made it through to finals, with the highlight being a third place finish for the former in the 50m butterfly.