Diss golfers crowned champions

Diss Ladies had a successful time playing at the Suffolk County Silver Division on September 1, returning back to base from Newton Green with the Team Shield.

In Becky Draper, Diss also had the winner of the Individual Trophy thanks to her nett score of 70 on count-back from Jan Doe.

Draper then combined with club-mates Philippa Bridges and Jenny Chamberlin to clinch the team prize.

In other Diss Golf Club news, Bridges partnered up with Dennis Millier to win the Jack Gillick Foursomes Cup with 32 Stableford points, while Liz Speak got her hands on the Pauline Burroughes Salver with 43 Stableford points.

And there was a large turnout of members for the East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) benefit tournament held at the club, with the winning team comprising of Monica Comer, Ryan Howell, Andy Mack and Charlie Stammers.