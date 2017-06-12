Diss golfer James Biggs sets course record on way to Suffolk Amateur Championship triumph

Record-breaker James Biggs won the Suffolk Amateur Championship at Diss Golf Club yesterday.

The 21-year-old spreadeagled the field with a course record round of 63 in the first round, before following up with a two over par 72 to be a clear winner of the Todd Cup.

Biggs beat his nearest title challenger, and fellow Diss golfer, Josh Driver, by six shots, with Driver winning the John Doe Salver.

Biggs, who completed a two-year programme at the Lee Westwood Academy at Stoke by Nayland, had seven birdies with no dropped shots in the morning and three more in the afternoon when the wind became stronger.

It was a memorable day for the hosting club Diss, as their immaculate course staged the Suffolk Amateur Championship for the first time.

Diss became Suffolk’s champion club thanks to Biggs, Driver and four-handicap Charlie Taylor, son of the club’s professional Nigel, who won the handicap prize with rounds of 76 and 73.

The winning Diss team will represent Suffolk in the English Champion Club tournament at East Devon Golf Club, at Budleigh Salterton, on September 23.

