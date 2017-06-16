Diss golfer Biggs crowned Suffolk Amateur champion

XXXXXXXX

The 21-year-old spreadeagled the field with a course record round of 63 in the first round, before following up with a two over par 72 to be a clear winner of the Todd Cup.

Biggs beat his nearest title challenger, and fellow Diss golfer, Josh Driver, by six shots, with Driver winning the John Doe Salver.

Biggs, who completed a two-year programme at the Lee Westwood Academy at Stoke by Nayland, had seven birdies with no dropped shots in the morning and three more in the afternoon when the wind became stronger.

What a difference a year makes for the Diss Golf Club member. Biggs was going through a lean spell at the time of last year’s tournament.

But he has buckled down and put in many hours of practice to restore his self-belief and now he is currently Suffolk’s most consistent player.

Driver and Felixstowe Ferry’s Paul Waring, who was fourth in the Lagonda Trophy at Gog Magog, were joint second at lunch with level par 70.

But with a large following of club members, Driver was one over par in the afternoon to finish runner-up to Biggs, four shots ahead of Hintlesham’s Jack Cardy and Suffolk Open champion Sam Debenham.

Driver had a stroke of luck on the 18th when his tee-shot looked destined for gorse down the left, but he found a clearing and made the most of his good fortune to end the round with a birdie.

Chris Bartrum, runner-up in the championship for the past two years, was unable to make the most of playing on his home course.

He will have been disappointed with rounds of 77 and 74, which was only enough to finish just inside the top 20.

It was a memorable day for the hosting club Diss, as their immaculate course staged the Suffolk Amateur Championship for the first time.

Diss became Suffolk’s champion club thanks to Biggs, Driver and four-handicap Charlie Taylor, who won the handicap prize with rounds of 76 and 73.

The winning Diss team will represent Suffolk in the English Champion Club tournament at East Devon Golf Club, on September 23.

Suffolk Amateur Championship (held at Diss Golf Club) scores: (Diss golfers in bold)

135: J Biggs 63, 72 (Todd Cup)

141: J Driver 70, 71 (John Doe Salver)

145: J Cardy 74, 71, S Debenham 73, 72

146: C Sherwood 76, 70, A Sheldrake 76, 70

147: M Scowsill 71, 76, P Waring 70, 77

148: J Forgan 75, 73, L Thompson 73, 75, A Cunningham 72, 76

149: C Taylor 76, 73, R Harston 75, 74, J Seeley 75, 74

150: J Johnson 80, 70, G Fricker 78, 72

151: D Western 77, 74, R Oakey 74, 77

152: S Bearman 75, 77, C Bartrum 74, 78

153: A Halil 77, 76, Habelul Islam 76, 77, J Robertson 75, 78, G Hills 74, 79, J Jones 74, 79

154: A Moore 78, 76, C Downing 77, 77, B Coleman 77, 77, G Mummery 75, 79

155: L Martin 80, 75

156: C Nurse 79, 77

157: B Sayers 84, 73, L Hansey 79, 78, C Weller 79, 78, P Ashenden 77, 80, J Reiss 79, 78

158: J Tyler 83, 75

159: J Everitt 84, 75, G Tait 83, 76, D Maskell 82, 77, J Manser 76, 83

160: J Dymond 79, 81

161: J Phillips 80, 81

162: D Rosser 82, 80, T Osborn 79, 83

163: M Gee 82, 81, G Tait 76, 87

165: M Duszynski 84, 81

166: S Dufferty 87, 79, J Butcher 85, 81, J Davey 85, 81

167: R Dzierozynski 81, 86

168: E Doe 82, 86

169: D Reid 81, 88

195: J Cuthbert 97, 98