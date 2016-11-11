Defiant Snakebite vows: ‘You’ve seen nothing yet’

Peter Wright has fired out a warning to world number one Michael van Gerwen by insisting that when he finds form ‘he will be on another planet’.

The Mendham-based thrower lost out to van Gerwen 11-9 in a dramatic final at the Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals in Glasgow last weekend, in what was the Scot’s eighth defeat in eight televised finals.

Six of those defeats have been at the hands of van Gerwen, but ahead of the SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts, which starts tomorrow, Wright believes he is close to putting a halt to his Dutch rival’s dominance in the sport.

In an interview with the Diamond Geezer website, Wright said: “I’m pleased in one way that the darts are working now.

“I’ve said to Red Dragon (darts manufacturer) that you have found the darts eventually, after all these years.

“Now it’s just up to me tinkering with the point, stem and flight. They’ve done a fantastic job; watch out, I’m only just starting with these darts.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of this year, I’m going to be flying. No-one has seen anything yet.

“I know what I’ve got to do to stop Michael. When my form starts Michael won’t be on the same planet.

“These darts will make sure that I’m doing what Michael is currently doing but even better. But I’ll get to Michael, I will do.”

Sunday’s defeat in Glasgow stretched Wright’s winless record against the Professional Darts Corporation’s (PDC) number one ranked player to 15 matches.

The 46-year-old had earlier beaten Daryl Gurney (6-3), Joe Cullen (10-7) and Phil Taylor (11-10) to get through to his second televised final of the season, with Wright hitting an impressive 13 180s in the semi-final triumph over Taylor.

Wright opens his Grand Slam campaign against former World Championship finalist Jeff Smith tomorrow afternoon, before taking on in-form Australian Simon Whitlock and youngster Ted Evetts in his other Group C fixtures.

The top two players from the eight groups progress to the knockout stages, with the semi-finals and final taking place a week on Sunday.