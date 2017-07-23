Crash forces Larter to retire

Have your say

For the second British Motorcyle Racing Club meeting in a row, James Larter endured some bad luck at the weekend.

Last time out at Donington Park, the former Diss High School pupil was forced to retire on three separate occasions.

And the curse struck again at Brands Hatch, where his appearance in race two was brought to an abrupt end.

As he looked to over-take and move into second spot on Paddock Hill Bend, Larter lost his front end.

There was too much damage sustained to the bike to fix track-side, leaving Larter little option but to retire.

However, he did fare better in the opening race of the weekend, having qualified just two hundreds of a second off pole.

A battle with Ryan Folkes ensued, with Larter eventually finishing in third position.

Larter will return to action at Oulton Park on August 4-5.