Clinical Magpies run riot in demolition of Spalding

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

Harleston Magpies I 13

Spalding I 0

Harleston Magpies have been in good goalscoring form of late, scoring 12 goals in their previous two outings.

But they scored even more than that in just one outing on Saturday, as visiting Spalding were put to the sword with 13 goals.

Despite the scoreline’s one-sided nature, it was in fact Spalding that had the game’s first chance, but Magpies goalkeeper Chris Leek won the one-on-one duel.

Magpies responded well and it was not long before Matt Richardson powered the opening goal beyond the Spalding goalkeeper.

With their tails up, Magpies’ lead was doubled when Sam Patterson bulleted a drag flick that flew in off the crossbar.

Patterson shortly added his second goal as he showed excellent close control in the D to make room for himself to slide in from his reverse.

The goals continued to flow for Magpies as Archie Winter got in on the act, first almost knocking the Spalding goalkeeper over with a vicious shot before adding another as he followed up his own short corner with a composed volley into the net.

Having missed a number of chances to add his name to the scoresheet in the first half, Simon Hipwell finally found the net early on after the restart, with Patterson soon completing his hat-trick to make it 7-0.

At this point Magpies could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas, but they continued to attack, with goals eight and nine coming courtesy of Dave Gilbert.

An alert Jake Sewell made it 10-0, with a double from Jack Hobbs taking Magpies’ total up to 12.

The scoring was completed by Sewell, who turned the ball home for a back-post tap in.

The victory has left Magpies fourth in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Bedford.

By chance, a trip to Bedford is the next assignment for in-form Harleston tomorrow (2.30pm).

n In the East Men’s League Division 2N, Harleston Magpies II maintained their grip on top spot with their seventh win of the season on Saturday, this time beating Bury St Edmunds I 3-2 at Culford.

Magpies twice took the lead, but on both occasions their stubborn hosts responded with equalising goals.

However, the away side’s third goal proved decisive as Magpies then held out to keep up their good run of positive form so far this term.

The seconds return to home comforts tomorrow with the visit of Horncastle I (2pm).

Horncastle have endured a tough start to the 2017/18 season, with just one win from six fixtures leaving them second-from-bottom in the league standings.