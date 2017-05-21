Burrows’ winning pigeon racing run halted

George and James Burrows’ winning start to the pigeon racing season has been halted in successive weekends, with Gary Hunt picking up his first win of the season on May 7.

The Diss & District Racing Pigeon Club sent 199 birds to Chelmsford for a short sprint race and it was Hunt who tasted victory, flying 58 miles, velocity 1,308.

Kathy Terry, flying only 42 miles, was second and third, while Hunt also took fourth.

On Saturday, the members and birds had to wait patiently until 1.45pm before being released from Lyndhurst in the New Forest.

A total of 285 birds took flight and made it home in good speed, with Terry taking the top spot (1,979).

Brain Meen picked up his best finish of the season so far in second place with Jimmy Davis third.