George and James Burrows made it three wins from three races in the 2017 pigeon racing season on Saturday.

The Diss & District Club raced from Eastbourne with over 200 birds being liberated at 8am.

Flying 123 miles, the Burrows clocked two birds together again to record first and second place, with a winning velocity 1,605 yards per minute.

Graham Seaman, of Dickleburgh, took the next four positions and it looks like these two lofts are set to dominate.