Buckingham breaks his season duck

Despite the lack of wind making the challenge of catching fish a tough one, Ben Wilby won through at Diss Angling Club’s Tunmore Lakes meeting on June 17.

The triumphant Wilby managed to find some of the bigger fish in the lake, with his total of three giving him a weight of 21lb 10oz.

Jake McDowall found some small chub and a couple of carp to capture second place with a total weight of 8lb 9oz, while Steve Mitchell was third with 7lb 10oz.

Twenty-four hours later at Brockdish, Andrew Mears took top honours on another hot day.

Mears won the match with a weight of 3lb 12oz — made up from mainly small roach.

Dordy Wilby finished as runner-up with a weight of 2lb 11oz and Martin Buckingham (1lb 90z) came third.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s encounter on The Mere saw Ben Wilby keep up his good form with his match-winning return of 42lb 2oz — 18lb ahead of his father Dordy, who finished with 23lb 3oz in second.

Jimmy Ellis was the top weight on the park side with 23lb mainly made up from skimmers on the pole, which gave him third position.

And on Sunday at Hoxne, there was reason to celebrate for Martin Buckingham, who picked up his first win of the season with 14lb 9oz.