BREAKING: ‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright into World Series Final after defeating Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor

Mendham’s ‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright will play Michael van Gerwen in the World Series Final tonight after a sensational performance against Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor in Glasgow.

Scotland-born Wright set up a rematch of last year’s final in a scintiliating game which had everything, with ‘Snakebite’ coming out on top 11-10 following a deciding leg.

He hit 13 180s, and was 41 per cent on the doubles in what will go down as a classic.

Every leg went with throw in the first session, which saw Wright lead 3-2 and scoring three maximums.

It was Wright who forced the first break of throw in leg six, checking out 62 after Taylor missed five darts at double 16.

The rest of the legs went with throw, meaning Wright went into the second break 6-4 ahead of 16-time World Champion Taylor.

Wright hit his seventh 180 in leg 11 — but he followed it with his three worst visits of the match, allowing The Power to break with a 25 out.

He then checked out 139 to level the game at 6-6.

Wright responded with a 13-darter.

And as the crowd got on Taylor’s back, Snakebite capatalised on a slip to break back, and lead 8-6.

The Power silenced them with another break, a 149 out, sarcastically putting his hand over his mouth to insinuate their antics were getting boring going into a crucial fourth session.

Taylor turned the screw in leg 17. After Wright missed four darts at double, Taylor took out 70 to go 9-8 in front, and lead in the match for the very first time.

Wright’s evening looked like it would be coming to an unfortunate end, a bounce-out on double 16 for a 111 out shot with Taylor just one away.

But Taylor missed five match darts and Wright made it 10-9.

And in leg 20, Wright kicked off with two 180s to take the game into a deciding leg, with the darts in his hand.

Wright thought his chance had gone when he missed top. Taylor could only wire an effort for the bullseye, however, and Wright made no mistake, to set up a final with world number one van Gerwen.