BREAKING: Mendham’s ‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright narrowly defeated in World Series Final by Michael van Gerwen

‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright’s wait for a first TV title goes on after narrowly being defeated 11-9 by world number one Michael van Gerwen.

It was the Mendham man’s seventh televised final — and the sixth against ‘Mighty’ Michael van Gerwen.

The first two legs went with throw but MVG broke in the third to go 2-1 up with a 13 dart leg.

Wright broke back immediately after some stray arrows from the world number one, but MVG broke back again to take a 3-2 lead after the first session.

A fourth break of throw followed in the first leg of the second session, nailing tops after MVG failed to leave a finish, to tie the game 3-3, and then held with a 96 out to lead.

Wright missed four darts at double, allowing MVG to break and take the lead 5-4, taking out 130 on the bullseye.

Leg ten, the final before the break and the last of session two, saw Wright miss the bull to level, with MVG cleaning up a 103 to lead 6-4.

Van Gerwen began to exert his quality, taking out an 86 on double seven to go 8-5 in front.

MVG then missed darts to stretch the lead to four legs, and Wright capitalised on double 30, to reduce the deficit to two, but MVG broke straight back to lead 9-6 going into the final session.

MVG moved one away and missed two match darts at double 16, with Wright taking out 81 in two to narrow the gap again to 10-8.

And Wright held with a 56 to take the game to 10-9 in a sensation display.

Incredible drama graced the 20th leg as MVG missed eight match darts, with the crowd getting on the Dutchman’s back, but Wright missed two at 32, and three at double eight.

MVG cleaned up five to retain his World Series crown.