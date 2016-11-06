BREAKING: Mendham’s ‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright defeats Joe Cullen to set up semi-final with Phil Taylor

Mendham’s ‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright will take on Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor in the semi-finals of the World Series of Darts finals after seeing off ‘Rockstar’ Joe Cullen.

Cullen started the brighter and, after checkouts of 52 and 65, went into a 2-0 lead against the crowd favourite and last year’s runner-up, Wright.

But as the Glasgow crowd made their support more vocal, Wright found checkouts of 54 and 88 to level the match, and then held throw with a double 10 to go into the break 3-2 up.

Wright came out of the blocks in the second session, running off four more legs, featuring four 180s and a 171, to lead 7-2.

Cullen stopped the rot, taking out 32 to go into the second break 7-3 down.

‘The Rockstar’ began the third session with an 80 out and an 11 dart leg, to reduce the deficit to 7-4.

And in the following leg he checked out another 80 in a bid to stage an unlikely comeback.

Wright ended the Cullen flurry with an 86 out. Cullen responded with a pair of 11 dart legs, but Wright was able to see the game out and set up a semi-final clash with Taylor, eventually running out victorious 10-7.

Michael van Gerwen takes on Dave Chisnall in tonight’s other semi-final.