Bray backs Wright to go on to win multiple major titles

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright has made no secret in recent months of his belief that he possesses the ability to win a host of darting majors.

And, according to leading darts referee Russ Bray, the Mendham thrower’s self assurance is far from misplaced.

After losing 6-3 to Gary Anderson in the semi-finals of the William Hill Darts World Championship on Sunday, Wright, who is yet to win a leading competition after several near misses, vowed to go one better in 12 months time.

As far as Bray is concerned, it is a matter of when, and not if, the world number three gets his hands on one of the sport’s top prizes.

What’s more, once the Scot breaks his duck, Bray told the Express he is confident more success will swiftly follow.

“Firstly, it is without doubt that Peter is worthy of his current ranking,” said the official, who has one of the most recognisable voices in darts.

“What a great marketing image he has with the hair and the clothes, and what a player he is as well.

“Nobody wants to play Peter because on his day he can beat anybody.

“He will win majors solely on the basis that he is too good not to do it.

“Like a lot of players with their first one, he may just need that little bit of luck to get over the line.

“But once he wins one, you watch him go, because number two and three will come quickly.

“He will then have the belief and will know he can win them — that makes a huge difference.”

After the conclusion of the World Championships, Wright’s place in this year’s Betway Premier League was confirmed by virtue of his place within the top four of the rankings.

The 10-player competition will get under way at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Thursday, February 2 and run right through until May 18 when the play-offs are hosted at London’s O2 Arena.

Forty-six-year-old Wright will no doubt be looking to make more of an impact on the tournament this time around, having never previously gone beyond the group stage in his three previous appearances.