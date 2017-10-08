Big haul of medals for Diss Otters

Diss Otters were in medal-winning mood at the West Suffolk Swimming Club’s Neate Meet last weekend.

The team, which was made up of 16 swimmers, returned with a total of 31 medals, 15 of which were gold.

There was a further 12 silvers, four bronze, 33 top-six finishes and 73 new personal best times set from 118 individual swims.

The Otters’ highlights included multiple golds for Callum Blair, Thea Irvine, Matthew Munnings and Rosie Munnings.

The latter of that quartet did particularly well during the competition, finishing third in the race for the Top Girl Trophy.

The Diss Otters squad: Daniel Bachu, Callum Blair, Harry Button, Olivia Chapman, Oslo Chapman, Shannon Evans, Harvey Gates, Lottie Gates, Thea Irvine, Alex Jackson, Lily-Anne Jones, Isaac Looker, Matthew Munnings, Rosie Munnings, Kara O’Dell and Matthew Tatum.

n The club is now busy preparing for its annual Diss Otters Open at the UEA Sportspark on Sunday, October 15.