Bartrum makes it a hat-trick of club titles

Chris Bartrum was crowned club champion at Diss Golf Club for the third time after winning the annual event in windy conditions.

The two-day competition was played in tougher conditions than usual, but it was still hotly contested with 80 players from the men’s section and 15 players from the ladies’ section having entered.

WOMEN'S CLUB CHAMPION: Kerry Enever (right)

At the end of play on day one, Charlie Stammers was the handicap winner in the men’s section after returning the best score of 65.

However, it was Peter Griffiths who became the overall handicap champion over the two days with a net total of 138.

Bartrum won the club championship after the two days’ play with a fantastic gross score of 139.

Sandra Bowman had the best net score of 75 in the ladies’ section on day one and was handicap winner for that day.

Ruth Ingram was handicap winner on day two with the best net on the day with 72, but by the end of the second days’ play, the overall handicap champion was Katharine Allen with a net 152, while the eclectic winner was Jenny Chamberlin.

Kerry Enever was crowned ladies champion with a very good gross score of 176 enough to help her retain the title.

n Diss Golf Club’s annual ladies president’s day was held last week and was played as a waltz format, with teams of three consisting of high, medium and low handicaps.

Nine teams took part and the weather was quite blustery, but nevertheless the teams came in with very good scores.

In third place with 73 stableford points were Barbara Millier, Steph Mendham and Jane Fishwick, while the runners-up with 78 points were Jenny Chamberlin, Sandra Bowman and Louise Akers.

The winners, with a very good score of 82 points, were Carol Bourne, Becky Draper and Liz Speak.

The club’s president Peter Mendham joined the ladies for lunch in the clubhouse before presenting the prizes to the winning teams.