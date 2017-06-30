Bad luck galore for Larter

James Larter had a meeting to forget as the British Motorcyle Racing Club headed for Donington Park at the weekend.

The former Diss High School pupil headed to Leicestershire in good form, having picked up points in each of the four race weekends in 2017.

However, on this occasion luck went against Larter, who was forced to retire from the first two races due to issues with his exhaust, which came about following a knock from a fellow rider.

It seemed that his fortune was changing when in race three Larter was fifth with two laps to go, before he lost his front end to rack up a third retirement of the weekend.

Nevertheless, Larter managed to retain his grip in fourth spot in the standings and is 26 points adrift of Chris Kent in third position.

The next round of BMCRC action will see Larter head to the Brands Hatch grand prix circuit on the weekend of July 15-16.