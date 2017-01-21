Australia calling for star Harleston Magpies player

Harleston Magpies player-coach Ben Wright has accepted an offer from Old Aquinians, a side based in Perth, western Australia.

Wright will leave Magpies in March to pursue a career in the Australian Hockey Premier League, which means he will miss the final three games of the ongoing East Men’s League season.

Club chairman Murray Graham said: “On behalf of all members of Harleston Magpies Hockey Club I would like to place on the record our appreciation for the drive and commitment Ben has provided to the club since joining us as a junior.

“We will miss his skill as a player, with his renowned goalscoring prowess, and we will miss him as a coach.

“He has introduced progressive coaching techniques which have helped put the club at the forefront of hockey in the region.

“Ben has the best wishes of us all as he takes on this exciting new challenge in his hockey career.

In terms of a replacement for the outgoing Wright, Graham added: “The club will be looking for a suitably qualified coaching replacement who will continue to develop and enhance the undoubted qualities of the men’s first-team squad.”