Athletics club opening up its doors

Budding athletes are invited to go along to Diss & District Athletics Club’s open day, which is taking place tomorrow.

The event, to be held at Diss Sports Ground in Shelfanger Road, between 11am and 3pm, offers the chance for all to find out more about the club, meet its members and enjoy some fun sports.

There will also be an inflatable obstacle course, a bouncy castle and refreshments, as well as a prize raffle with all the money raised going towards new sports equipment.

The club, which will celebrate its 65th birthday this year, was established by a group of local sports enthusiasts.