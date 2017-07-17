Another victory for Buckingham

For the second week running, Martin Buckingham came out on top at the Diss Angling Club’s Twiss Cup meeting on Hoxne River.

Buckingham’s winning weight — 9lb 1oz — included 12oz of roach in his bag.

Second spot went to Dan Betts (5lb 14oz), who was fishing his first match of the season, while Keith Rodwell came third with 5lb 8oz.

Last Tuesday’s match was also down the river, but on this occasion at Brockdish.

Chris Thorndyke took the win with 8lb 8oz, while second place was tied between Dordy Wilby and Dave Shearing, both of whom had 6lb roach.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mears made the most of Sunday’s early start at Tunmores, finishing in top spot with 40lb 1oz.

Jake McDowall (20lb 5oz) was second and Wilby (16lb 2oz) took third.