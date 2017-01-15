Another successful annual Champs at Heywood

Eight champions were crowned at Heywood Health & Fitness Club’s annual Squash and Racquetball Championships.

The event, which first took place in 1976, was organised by Tom Bobbins, who went on the win the Men’s title with a 3-0 victory over Thomas Hunt.

Claire Froude claimed the Ladies’ title by overcoming Rowena Youngson, while the Doubles’ trophy was won by James Ramm and Pat Haydon.

Nigel Bamber triumphed over Richard Cutts to pick up the Veterans’ accolade, with Nat Haydon defeating his father Patrick to snatch the Handicap title.

In the racquetball, Jack Bell won the Men’s event, with Phil Rusted and Froude, beating the combination of Nick Marshall and Donna Flatman, lifting the Doubles.

The Men’s B final was played between Ronnie Long and David Jacobs, with the latter coming out on top.

Organiser Bobbins said: “There is a lot of tradition and history with this tournament and it was great to have a lot of people come along to support it.

“There was some really good squash played — the standard keeps on improving.”