Angling wins for Hughes and Wilby

Have your say

On what turned out to be a productive day, Billy Hughes was the winner of Diss Angling Club’s Silver First Match down The Mere earlier this month.

Eleven people took part in the competition, catching in excess of 200lb between them.

Fishing from peg 15, it was Hughes that eventually claimed the bragging rights.

Hughes caught some good skimmers and roach for his total bag of 37lb to take top spot.

Ben Wilby took second position with his haul of 32lb 8oz, while third-placed Robert Peake returned 25lb 6oz.

However, having been runner-up on that occasion, Wilby went one better at another club, also held on The Mere.

Wilby — fishing peg 35 — caught close in with maggots for a total weight of 32lb 12oz made up from perch, roach, skimmers and crucians.

Second place went to Peake with 29lb 14oz from peg 9 — a haul that contained carp and 15 skimmers .

Jimmy Ellis, with 23lb 4oz completed the top three.

And there was more reason for Wilby to celebrate at the Silver Fish Match at Thorpe Abbotts.

Wilby fished up in the water at 9m to catch roach and rudd for a total weight of 20lb 2oz.

Dordy Wilby was second with a weight of 13lb 8oz, landing eight carp which unfortunately did not count. Hughes (13lb 7oz) was third.