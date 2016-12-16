Ally Pally campaign gets under way tonight for Wright

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright begins his bid for a first ever PDC William Hill World Darts Championship crown this evening.

The Mendham thrower reached the final of the sport’s most prestigious event in 2014, only to be beaten 7-4 by Michael van Gerwen.

Back-to-back quarter-final exits to Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis have followed for Wright, who is considered the fourth favourite with the bookmakers to triumph at Alexandra Palace this time around.

His quest begins in the opening round tonight against either Jerry Hendriks or Warren Parry, with the pair set to meet in a preliminary round tie earlier in the day.

If Wright comes through that encounter unscathed, he will return to the oche during the evening session on December 28 against the winner of the Jamie Lewis versus Mick McGowan clash.

Wright, 46, has been in good form so far this year, having reached the finals of the UK Open and the World Series of Darts Finals.

On top of that, the Scot has had runs to the semi-finals of the European Championship, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals.