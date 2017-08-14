Alfie Halil, 16, wins Suffolk Golf Open Championship

Sixteen-year-old Alfie Halil from Flempton Golf Club stunned his competitors to walk off with the 2017 Suffolk Open Golf Championship.

The teenager scored 69 in the morning and 73 after lunch to win the Faraday Trophy by one shot from Bradley Wilkins, the professional at Bramford Golf Centre.

Halil also picked up the Chris Easterbrook Trophy for the best Amateur score at Rookery Park Golf Club on Sunday, in ideal weather conditions, Halil beat 46 of the top golfers from around the county, including 10 professionals.

He started the year with a handicap of 4 and will now play off scratch.

Alfie’s mother, Lorraine, said; “He practices very hard and has excellent coaching and support at Flempton from resident PGA golf professional Paul Kent, and we are very proud of his golf achievements this year."

Halil recently came 3rd in the Suffolk Junior Championships, won the Bell Cup at Thorpeness and starred in the Suffolk County Under-18s team in their victory over Norfolk & Cambridgeshire in the Eastern qualifier of the Junior Anglian League at St Neots.

Sunday's triumph capped a stunning run of results for a 16- year-old young man.

* See Friday's Bury Free Press print edition for more on this story as well as the latest golf round-up from around the area's fairways from Chris Boughton.