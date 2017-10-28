A number of PBs tumble

Harleston Stingrays were in record-breaking form at the Diss Open Meet earlier this month.

The team, made up of five swimmers aged between 10 and 15, set a host of personal bests, they also secured numerous Norfolk County Championship Qualification times.

Ten-year-old Nathan Birchenough met four of those county standards in the 100m backstroke (1.36.74), 50m butterfly (45.11), 50m breaststroke (54.9) and the 50m front crawl (39.22).

There were personal bests for 14-year-old Charlie Williamson in the 100m frontcrawl (1.19.07) and 50m backstroke (41.15), while Erin Castleton-White, 11, followed suit in the 100m front crawl (1.53.42) and the 200m individual medley (4.29.79).

Niamh MacDonald, 12, clocked a personal best 1.22.75 in the 100m front crawl and 15-year-old Kayleigh Gower finished the 50m breaststroke in 50.37.

“We are really proud of all our Harleston Stingrays swimmers, they have such commitment in their training each week and really enjoy it too,” said the chair of Harleston Stingrays Teresa Griffin.

