McClure is Diss’ main man in comfortable home win

LONDON LEAGUE

TWO NORTH EAST

Diss 43

Norwich 16

Diss consolidated their position at the top of the league table by recording a routine home win over neighbours Norwich on Saturday.

Many of the home side’s points came courtesy of the influential Sean McClure, who made light work of the deteriorating conditions that hampered the encounter.

After the two sides exchanged early penalties, it was McClure that got the first try in the 15th minute when he glided through a number of challenges to touch down.

He then kept his cool to send the resultant conversion between the posts and it was the same outcome soon after when his chip and burst forward from halfway ended in the game’s second converted try.

Norwich’s aggression at the lineout saw them briefly reduce the arrears to 17-8, but a well-worked move from the backs released Diss’ Freddie Precious to run in a third try for the hosts.

However, the final say of the half went the way of the visitors when some poor decision making by Diss allowed them to score a penalty.

With the weather getting even worse during the second half, much of the play was restricted to the middle of the pitch.

But there were three bright moments for Diss, all of which ended with tries that sealed the victory.

John Laurie collected a lofted through-ball to run 40 metres and dot down, before Stephen Hipwell came to the party with two tries of his own.

One came from an attacking lineout on the Norwich 22 metre line, and the other from the base of a forward-moving scrummage close to the Norwich try-line.

The reliable McClure was on target with all three of the conversions to give the scoreline some added gloss.

With second-placed South Woodham Ferrers winning comfortably at Old Cooperians, Diss remain six points clear at the summit with their return of nine triumphs from 11 league outings to date.

n Tomorrow, Diss play their final home game before Christmas when local rivals Ipswich will be the visitors to Mackenders (2pm).

Prior to beating Campion 31-3 at the weekend, Ipswich had gone five matches in a row without a victory to their name.

When the teams clashed earlier in the campaign, Diss won through 28-22.