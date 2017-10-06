Losing streak over as Diss edge high-scoring fixture

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Diss 47

Letchworth 41

Diss halted a run of three straight defeats by winning a high-scoring encounter against Letchworth on Saturday.

Early exchanges highlighted a willingness from both sides to play an expansive game, while the match was strewn with errors and at times totally unstructured.

Diss entered the Letchworth half in the 10th minute and Chris Beaird was eventually released.

Beaird, who would go on to put in an impressive display, crashed through multiple tackles to stretch out and score a superb individual try.

He then retained his composure to convert, handing his side the early initiative in the process.

A Letchworth penalty drew the scores closer until Diss’ Harry Gooderham sliced his way through to increase the lead — Beaird once again kicking the extras.

As the sides moved into the second quarter, Diss errors allowed the visitors back into the game as they ran in a well-constructed try.

Diss now drifted completely out of the game, allowing the visitors to score two further tries, thus establishing a 10-point lead as half-time approached.

However, a clever break from Alex Leader sent Stephen Hipwell crashing through to score an important and crucial try to leave to score 24-21 in favour of Letchworth heading into the interval.

Letchworth certainly hit the ground running at the beginning of the second half, slotting an early penalty before capitalising on slack Diss defence to score yet another converted try to increase their lead to 34-21.

Diss had to react to these early reverses or the game would be lost and they did just that.

The home team lifted their game and started to run at the visitors with pace and power.

Gooderham scored an individual try out wide and that altered the momentum of proceedings.

Hipwell seized possession within the Letchworth half and yet again crashed over to give the home side a one-point lead.

Meanwhile, Letchworth looked like scoring every time that they had possession, which they promptly did to increase their advantage by six points with 10 minutes remaining.

But Diss sent the home support into raptures by scoring two further tries through Hipwell and Gooderham.

Beaird converted one of those to make sure of the outcome, much to the delight of the Mackenders faithful.

Tomorrow, Dave Smith’s Diss are on the road with a trip to take on Old Priorians (3pm).