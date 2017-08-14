Leicester Tigers player pays visit to see Diss’ rising stars

Youngsters at Diss Rugby Club were given a treat last week with the visit of a Premiership Rugby player to Mackenders.

Norwich-born George Catchpole, who plays his club rugby for Leicester Tigers, took time out to pass on his experiences to the young hopefuls.

The 23-year-old talked about what it was like being a Tigers player, including what training was like, all the correct food he eats, how he gets ready for a match and how well the squad get along.

Catchpole also talked about his career highlights to date, as well as some of the low points, revealing how he overcame them.

Once the question and answer session was completed, Catchpole signed a host of memorabilia.

n The light -hearted pre-season entertainment provided by the Diss RFC Pub 7s tomorrow afternoon will include several past winners, including Oaksmere, Bar Mario and the Dickleborough Crown.

The Jewson Cup has been running for many years and other winners have been The Darling Arms , The Stag tavern and The Sudbury Kings Head.

This year sees new entries, including Weavers in Diss and the Hoxne Swan.

The day will be organised by the incoming president Paul Cochrane, with play commencing at 12pm