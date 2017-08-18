League-leading Diss suffer home defeat

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Diss (159) lost to

Stow (279-6)

by 120 runs

Diss suffered their first league defeat in 12 games at the hands of in-form Stow on Saturday afternoon.

Skipper Mark Williamson lost the toss, with the away side opting to bat first on a good surface.

The opening bowling attack of Daniel Taylor (1-62) and Chris Cooper started tightly, with both unlucky not to find the outside edge at times as Stow progressed to 34-0 off nine overs.

However, Diss were unable to make any inroads early on, and after getting themselves in, the Stow openers Keith Thomson and William Denny took advantage and put on a century stand for the first wicket.

The home side had a better period after the interval, and the breakthrough finally came when Robert Tooke (1-27) had Thomson caught by Chris Cooper for 65.

Diss could not add to that, though, as Denny and new partner Tom High pushed on and kept the scoreboard ticking.

The returning Cooper (2-40) bowled High for 31 and then trapped Thomas Davey (0) lbw the next ball, but no bowler could stop Denny, who started to push towards his century.

Edward Landymore (13) was the next to go after a sublime catch from the skipper off Dan Taylor, but Denny brought up a deserved hundred.

There was also a wicket and a run out for Barnaby Chenery in the final over, bowling Otto Esse for 13, but Stow closed on 279-6 from their allotted 50 overs.

Denny carried his bat and finished unbeaten on 127 from a total of 151 deliveries faced.

A target of 280 was always going be a marathon for the home side, and they immediately lost momentum when Cooper (4) was bowled by Jamie Cook.

David Tooke (18) looked very good early on, hitting four boundaries in quick succession, but he also lost his stumps to Cook (2-14) after going back to a ball that kept low.

Chenery (0) came and went, leaving Diss in big trouble on 35-3.

Lewis Taylor and Rob Tooke briefly steadied the ship and tried to get Diss back on track, but the former was caught on the boundary off Brassett (2-29) for 13.

From then on no-one else really got going, although Mark Brawn (17) had a brief cameo, but became the fourth batsman to be bowled.

Dan Taylor was lbw for 1, prompting Rob Tooke to go big and and hit a succession of boundaries, including a huge straight six.

He brought up his sixth half century of the season, but then unluckily miscued a full toss straight back to the new bowler, Steven Moulton, for 55.

With the help of captain Williamson (17 no), who was batting down the order due to illness, Diss managed to scramble to 159 all out, getting an extra batting point, but were well-beaten.

Visiting bowler Moulton ended his innings with figures of 4-25.

The result does not affect Diss’ current position at the top of the table, but they have no game next week and are 12 points above second-placed Swardeston A and third-placed Dereham.

The visitors also closed the gap to 20 points with their victory as the promotion race hots up.

Diss will host Lowestoft Town in a fortnight at Rectory Meadow in what will be the final game of the season as they bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier Division.