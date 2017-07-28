Leader of the chasing pack up next for table toppers

Have your say

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Dereham (35-3) versus

Diss (140)

(match abandoned)

Diss made the trip to Dereham on Saturday looking to tighten their grip on top spot, but came away frustrated by the weather.

Visiting captain Mark Williamson elected to bat first after winning the toss and while several of the Diss batsmen made good starts, none went on to post a big score.

The skipper top scored with 23, while Robert Tooke (22) and Lewis Taylor (20) also made useful contributions.

Chris Cooper, David Tooke, David Cokeley and Sam Hunt, meanwhile, were all dismissed in the teens.

Nevertheless, Williamson’s men were still able to post a competitive score of 140 and they made a good start to defending it, reducing the hosts to 29-, with Daniel Taylor helping himself to a couple of weeks.

However, the rain soon halted play and after over an hour off the pitch, the umpires took the decision to abandon the match.

Tomorrow, league-leading Diss host second-placed Swardeston II (1pm) with a 30-point gap between the sides at the start of play.

n At Rectory Meadow, the rain came to Diss II’s rescue in their home encounter against Dereham II.

Batting first, the Diss second team were bowled out for only 72 runs, lasting just 31.2 overs.

George Paine top scored with 16, while James Skilleter weighed in with a further 13 runs.

In their pursuit of victory, Dereham got themselves up to 31-1 in 15.2 overs, helped by 12 extras coming from their hosts.

But then the wet weather settled in, rescuing Diss from looked like being a certain defeat.

The seconds, who sit seventh in Division Six, are without a fixture this weekend.