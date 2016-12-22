Latu runs in a hat-trick to keep Diss top of the table

LONDON LEAGUE

TWO NORTH EAST

Diss 43

Ipswich 10

For the second home game in succession, Diss racked up 43 points to retain their place at the summit of the league standings heading into the Christmas break.

It was a particularly impressive second-half display from the hosts, who prevented Ipswich from troubling the scoreboard after the restart.

A Sean McClure penalty on 10 minutes gave Diss an early lead, soon to be followed by a well-constructed opening try.

A 40-metre dash through the middle by Matt Richards launched Kimi Latu deep into the Ipswich 22. The ball was eventually released through the three-quarters to Will Waddingham, who scored out wide, and McClure added the extras.

Some slack play from the Blues allowed Ipswich to get back into the contest with a converted try, but Diss were back in the ascendancy when Latu went over.

Latu claimed his second try of the game before the interval, and when McClure sent the resultant conversion between the posts, Diss held a 22-10 lead.

The powerful Latu continued his fine form in the second half when he completed his hat-trick, while once again McClure was accurate with the kick to seal another bonus point.

Stephen Hipwell was next to get in on the act when some neat recycled possession allowed him to score from 15 metres.

But there was a case for suggesting Diss left their best try until last.

From deep inside his own half Freddie Precious off-loaded to Sean McClure, who glided down the clubhouse touchline.

Stepping inside the full-back, the Diss fly-half was tackled, but instead he presented the ball for Warren Wilby to run in a sixth try of the afternoon.

The big victory has kept Dave Smith’s men six points ahead of second-placed South Woodham Ferrers, who have two games in hand.

Diss do not return to action until Saturday, January 7, when they are on the road at 11th-placed Holt — a side that have picked up three victories from their 12 outings so far this season.