Kwik Cricket competition is a great success

A great day of cricket was played at the recent Diss Primary Cluster Kwik Cricket competition.

Diss Junior, Roydon, Dickleburgh, All Saints, North Lopham, St Andrews, Winfarthing and Bressingham were among the schools who took part.

Kwik Cricket is a great, inclusive game which enables all players to play an active part in the games, as all players are given the opportunity to bowl, bat and field.

There were lots of boundaries, some amazing catches and lots of very good fielding.

There was also great sportsmanship shown amongst the youngsters which was really good to see.

Sports leaders from Diss High School helped to coach individual teams by encouraging and motivating them.

They also tried to improve the pupils’ technique for bowling, batting and throwing.

The overall winning team was Roydon 1, and the runners-up were Diss Junior 3, followed by Bressingham 3.

The large team winners Roydon 1, and small team winners Bressingham 3, will represent the Diss Primary Cluster at the South Norfolk School Sport Partnership Kwik Cricket Finals.

The finals are due to be held at Great Melton Cricket Club on Tuesday.