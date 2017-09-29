Hosts inflict third straight defeat on the visiting Blues

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Old Haberdashers 44

Diss 24

Diss slipped to their third defeat in a row, at the hands of Old Haberdashers on Saturday.

Dave Smith’s visitors were well in the contest at half-time, but they had no answer to a rampant home side after the restart, though they did manage to claim a try-scoring bonus point.

Initial exchanges were very scrappy with both sides making a series of careless errors.

However, on 12 minutes a superbly-timed pass from Alex Leader sent Stephen Hipwell through the Haberdashers’ midfield.

Hipwell timed his pass to perfection to send Jo Hegarty through to score the contest’s opening try.

Poor decision making and further handling errors allowed Old Haberdashers to level the scores with a well taken try created through their three-quarters.

But, with the balance of power swinging one way and then the other, Diss responded with their second try in the 25th minute.

A Hipwell drive sent Fraser Hall through the midfield and he cleverly accelerated into the Old Habs’ 22 to send Hegarty over for his second try of the half.

Old Habs reduced the deficit following a Diss infringement with a well struck penalty and as the half came to its conclusion the home side seized upon another Diss error in possession.

Simon Clark — the Old Haberdashers’ number eight — scored an impressive individual try to give the home side a one-point lead at the interval.

Old Haberdashers were the dominant force after the restart as they put pressure the Diss defensive rearguard, allowing the home side to score after only two minutes from the restart.

Chris Beaird was then yellow carded and the home side scored two further tries in a period of total domination.

Hipwell provided some brief hope when he ran in a try for Diss, but Old Habs were now playing with a growing confidence and took advantage of a tiring defence to score two further well taken tries.

The priority at this point was for Diss was to come away with a bonus point and some intelligent interplay set up Angus McDaniel to deliver the goods, with Jack Peacock converting.

The Blues will look to return to winning ways when they host Letchworth Garden City at Mackenders tomorrow (3pm).