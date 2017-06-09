Home victory lifts Diss up to top spot in Division One

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Diss (202) beat

Thetford Town (171)

by 31 runs

Diss edged past Thetford Town by 31 runs to secure their fourth win in five games to move to the top of Division One at the weekend.

Skipper Mark Williamson lost the toss and Diss were put in to bat by the visitors, with openers Williamson and Chris Cooper getting off to a solid start, seeing off Thetford bowlers Lewis Greyson and Joseph Hills to lead Diss to 55-0 after 10 overs.

However, Cooper was soon caught behind to a good catch off James Baulch (4-28) for 44, who was the pick of the Thetford bowlers.

That sparked a flurry of Diss wickets for the away side, as Barnaby Chenery (five), Williamson (16) and David Tooke (four) were all dismissed, which saw the hosts slump to 79-4.

The in-form Robert Tooke then came to the crease and he helped rebuild the innings, along with James Wilby.

When Wilby fell to Liam Conroy (3-34) for 16, David Cokeley (26 not out) backed up Robert Tooke, and the pair put on over 50 to help steer Diss to a competitive total.

Robert Tooke passed his fourth consecutive half century, before falling for a vital 56, while Sam Hunt (zero), Dan Taylor (two) and James Hardy (five) all followed cheaply, as the home side were bowled out for 202 in 44.4 overs.

Diss knew that early wickets would prove crucial to defending their total, and opening bowlers Taylor (1-36) and Cooper (1-24) removed Thetford openers Muhammed Harron Javaid (zero) and Liam Conroy (two) respectively.

The duo continued to look dangerous, but the visitors recovered to reach 53-2 after 16 overs, before the introduction of Hardy (1-24) into the attack immediately brought a wicket, as he took a good catch off his own bowling to dismiss Usmaan Iqbal for 10.

Despite that, Thetford pushed on and found themselves 98-3 at the halfway stage of the innings.

The game was in the away side’s hands until Ryan Conroy, who had battled well since his first ball, was stumped off Robert Tooke’s delivery for 49 to give Diss a lifeline.

Craig Baulch continued to hit boundaries and brought up his half century, but was bowled by Robert Tooke for 53, leaving Thetford requiring just over 50 to win.

Those dismissals caused a dramatic turnaround for the hosts, as Thetford lost their last five wickets for just over 20 runs, courtesy of good bowling from Williamson (2-23) and Robert Tooke (4-31).

Overall, the quartet of Diss spinners took 8-102 in 34.4 overs, showing it was definitely a day for the slow bowlers.

The last man out was Greyson (three), who was run out via a Wilby throw to Williamson, which sealed the victory and lifted Diss up to the top.

n In Norfolk League Division Four South West, Diss B lost by 107 runs to neighbours Garboldisham C.

A century from Alex Cook (101) helped hosts Garby finish on 283-9, despite a five-wicket haul from visiting bowler Dave Cox (5-42).

James Skilleter and Andrew Paine both contributed with knocks of 60 in reply for Diss, but Robbie Starling (3-27) and Andrew Broadley (4-30) ensured Diss were bowled all out for 176.