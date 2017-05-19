Hogg leads the way with bat and ball in Garby’s big win

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK CRICKET

ALLIANCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Garboldisham (233-9) beat Brooke (67)

by 166 runs

Garboldisham made it two victories in a row with a big triumph over last season’s champions Brooke on Saturday.

With a dampness to the pitch, visiting Brooke won the toss and opted to put Garboldisham into bat.

And that appeared to be the right decision when the home side’s opener Tom Davey was out for a first-ball duck, trapped lbw by Ben Watson.

Next to depart for 13 was Henry Phoenix, albeit in very unfortunate circumstances.

Dan Constable up the other end produced a clean drive that Watson managed to deflect on to Phoenix’s stump, who was short of his ground and therefore run out.

That dismissal brought Alex Hogg to the crease and between him and Constable they started to steady the innings.

Constable was eventually removed for 31, while Hogg ended up being the team’s top scorer with 42 runs before he fell to the bowling of Jonathan Wills.

Some solid middle-order scoring from Matt Allin (32) and Kieran Pask (37) kept things ticking over, while number eight batsman James Shepherd finished unbeaten on 24.

And helped by the 19 extras from the fielding team, Garboldisham reached a competitive 233 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Brooke stuttered from the off as Garboldisham claimed wickets at regular intervals.

Just two batsmen reached double figures, with Hogg the chief tormentor, backing up his runs with three wickets for the expense of only 18 runs.

Giles Barnes (2-18) and Constable (2-10) also helped to tie Brooke down, with Pask and Robert Fuler claiming one wicket apiece.

The comprehensive victory has moved Garboldisham into third position, eight points adrift of league-leading Cromer.

Tomorrow, Garby travel to North Runcton (1pm), who sit one place above the relegation zone with one victory to their name.

n An excellent 95 runs from Jack Stevenson and five wickets from Jack Buckmaster helped secure Garboldisham II a 59-run victory against Stow II.

Batting first, Garboldisham’s second side made 242-6 from their 45 overs.

As well as good form from Stevenson, Jonny Wyatt (31) and James Worby (39) made useful contributions.

The home side’s run chase started positively, but a middle-order collapse left them 128-7 and despite some runs from the tail, Garboldisham — spearheaded by Buckmaster’s five-for — bowled them out for 183.

Tomorrow, they host Bircham (1pm).