Wasteful Magpies beaten in opening game

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

St Albans 4

Harleston Magpies 1

Harleston Magpies first team got the new season off to a losing start away at fellow promotion hopefuls St Albans last weekend.

Magpies, who handed senior debuts to Sam Paterson and Jack Knight, had a lot of possession early on but they could not beat the St Albans goalkeeper.

The visitors were made to pay for their lack of conversions as midway through the half St Albans broke the deadlock with a tap in at the back post.

The lead would soon be doubled after a short corner was converted with a powerful low flick.

However, Magpies managed to halt the momentum by scoring from a short corner of their own, with captain Leigh Sitch doing the honours.

The lack of composure from Magpies continued after the restart, while three different players spent time in the sin bin.

It meant that St Albans were able to mount plenty of pressure and it finally told with two further goals to wrap up the victory.

Magpies will look to get their first win on the board at home to Dereham tomorrow (3.45pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies I fared much better in their season-opener, though, courtesy of a 5-2 win over Women’s Conference East newcomers West Herts.

The start of the game saw Magpies go 1-0 up after only two minutes with Lucy Whiting scoring in open play.

As the half wore on, more opportunities arose, which Victoria Findlay and Kara Kilbourn converted to give Magpies a 3-0 lead at the interval.

The second half saw Magpies pushed into their own half as they found it difficult to create chances to get the ball up the pitch with West Herts putting on a high press.

Yet, the chances Magpies did get, they took, with a short corner being converted by Louisa Greenacre from the top of the circle and deflected into the top of the goal.

This was not the end of the goals as West Herts fought back by scoring two in quick succession.

The outcome was put beyond any doubt in the closing stages courtesy of Elizabeth Clymer, who fired in a fifth Magpies goal.

Tomorrow they face Northampton Saints at home (2pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies II were defeated 4-3 on the road at Dereham.

Goals from Amy de Selincourt and Laura Tibbenham twice had Magpies in front, but they went into the break level at 2-2.

A deflected goal put the away team back in front, but they shipped two more late on to lose the game.

Tomorrow they host Lindum (12pm).