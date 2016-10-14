Still no losses for Magpies as they battle back for draw

INVESTEC WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

St Albans 2

Harleston Magpies 2

Harleston Magpies Ladies first-team’s unbeaten start to the new season remains intact after they claimed a draw at St Albans on Saturday.

Both sides made a bright start to the contest, although it was Magpies that created the better of the chances.

They finally made one of those count when Maria Andrews turned the ball home.

The away side continued to carve out openings as the first half progressed, but they were unable to add to their scoreline.

Magpies’ domination continued after the resumption, with Lucy Whiting forcing the St Albans goalkeeper to make a save.

After that, Magpies found themselves with 10 players for short periods due to ill discipline, and hosting St Albans took full advantage by gaining the lead, with the second goal coming from a short corner routine.

However, Magpies earned themselves a share of the spoils thanks to Elizabeth Clymer’s 68th-minute equaliser.

The first team return to action with a home clash against Southgate tomorrow (2pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies II recorded a 3-1 win from their trip to City of Peterborough.

They took the lead when Laura Tibbenham’s reverse pass found Plum Sweet, who slotted in at the left post.

Before the break, Olivia Locke released Tibbenham and she applied the finishing touch.

Magpies goalkeeper Holly Riches was called into action early in the second half, but she proved herself to be equal to the task.

Up the other end, Anna Tighe’s persistence earned the visitors a short corner, which Tibbenham duly dispatched to score her second goal of the game.

Injuries to Locke and Katie Crawford meant that Magpies had to play the remainder of the match with 10 players, but despite conceding one goal late on, they held out for the win.

Bedford II will be the visitors tomorrow (12pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies VII lost by the odd goal in five during their home encounter with Hornets Ladies.

Magpies applied plenty of pressure in the first half but could not find a way past the visiting goalkeeper.

In contrast, the Hornets scored twice to put themselves in command.

Evie Tibbenham scored twice for Magpies in the second half, but Hornets also got another goal to seal a 3-2 win.

The seventh team face Carrow Ladies II tomorrow (3pm).

n Harleston Magpies Ladies III lost 2-1 at home to North Norfolk.

Tomorrow they make the trip to Ipswich East Suffolk (2.30pm).