Rampant Magpies show no mercy to travelling Saints

INVESTEC WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Harleston Magpies 5

Northampton Saints 0

Harleston Magpies first team made it back-to-back wins at the start of the new season with a crushing defeat of Northampton Saints last weekend.

The hosts started brightly and broke the deadlock with only five minutes on the clock when Elizabeth Clymer found the net.

Their domination continued with a succession of short corners, but despite the pressure, the Saints survived those.

However, their resistance was broken for a second time in the 20th minute when Maria Andrews outplayed the Northampton defence and struck the ball on her reverse, sending it high into the top right-hand corner to put Magpies 2-0 up.

Magpies continued in the ascendancy at the start of the second half and that soon resulted in a goal from Annie Nunn, recently back from injury, taking the score to 3-0.

That was followed by some pressure for the away side, who hit the post and forced home goalkeeper Charlotte Peet to make some saves.

Normal services was soon resumed, though, as Victoria Findlay added a fourth goal for Magpies, before Andrews’ second of the encounter completed the scoring.

Magpies will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they entertain Cambridge City tomorrow afternoon (2pm).

England Under-18 Abby Gooderham has returned from injury and will be included in the Harleston squad for that game.

n Harleston Magpies Men’s I bounced back from last week’s defeat at St Albans by recording a 4-2 win over Dereham, thanks largely to player-coach Ben Wright.

Despite having the majority of possession during the opening exchanges, Harleston took a little while to fully test ex-Magpies goalkeeper Matt Collinge in the Dereham net.

Yet, they eventually made the breakthrough courtesy of Wright from the team’s second short corner of the game.

Dereham responded with an equalising goal, but a second strike from Wright sent Magpies into the break 2-1 in front.

Wright went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half when he pounced on a rebound after Jack Knight had been denied by Collinge.

Two stick tackles saw Magpies reduced to 10 players and it was during that period that Dereham reduced the arrears.

But Harleston soon restored their two-goal margin when Will Martin scored after seeing his initial lob saved.

Tomorrow Magpies travel to Peterborough (3.45pm).

Like Magpies, Peterborough have three points from their first two games.