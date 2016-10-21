Magpies men record big home victory

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

Harleston Magpies 9

Chelmsford 2

Harleston Magpies recorded their second win of the season in emphatic style over Chelmsford last weekend.

The home side started strong as a compact unit and looking to counter at every opportunity.

Several fast-paced attacks went narrowly wide until Ben Wright stepped up and led by example, slotting home from a nice move down the wing.

Magpies were comfortably on top of their opponents, converting several well rehearsed short corners and a penalty stroke, thus extending their lead.

The home side defended with tenacity, the midfield gave Chelmsford no room to play, highlighted by some superb tackling by Stuart Leate.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned Magpies stalwart was harshly punished for knocking the ball away and the visitors converted their short corner with a neatly deflected shot bouncing over the Harleston keepers outstretched stick.

Harleston changed their press in the second half, which caused momentum to swing towards Chelmsford as the Essex side pressed higher up the pitch.

However, a smart call from the two Magpies centre-backs reverted the press to normal and proceedings similar to the first half were restored.

Despite being reduced to 10 players for short periods of the game, Magpies were able to extend their lead with Ben Wright scoring an impressive five goals to help his side win 9-2.

The other scorers were: Matt Richardson, Jack Knight, Archie Winter and Sam Paterson.

Chelmsford’s second goal came from another short corner when two Magpies players broke early, leaving Leigh Sitch, Andrew Bedwell and John Livings trying to defend their goal with two less players than normal.

n Harleston Magpies Ladies I were on the right side of an eight-goal thriller as they beat Southgate 5-3.

Magpies fell behind to a short corner, but they were level before the break, thanks to Maria Andrews.

Despite making a positive start to the second half, Magpies found themselves behind again when a reverse-stick shot flew in.

But goals from Victoria Findlay, Lucy Whiting (2) and Debbie Francis put Magpies in command and rendered Southgate’s late goal a consolation.

n There were plenty of goals as Harleston Magpies Ladies VII beat Carrow Ladies II 5-0.

Shirley McAllen opened the scoring, before Karen Ray made it 2-0.

It was then all about left winger Evie Tibbenham, who netted a hat-trick before the interval.