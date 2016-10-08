Magpies edged out in seven goal thriller at Weybread

EARLY GOAL: Ben Wright (left) scored the first goal for the Harleston Magpies in their 4-3 defeat at the weekend

EARLY GOAL: Ben Wright (left) scored the first goal for the Harleston Magpies in their 4-3 defeat at the weekend

0
Have your say

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

Component:1.7617253.1475764151, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page