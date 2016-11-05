Framlingham students get an England call-up

Five Framlingham College pupils have been selected for the England Hockey National Squad Assessment Camp, which will take place next weekend.

Among those to have been called up is Harleston Magpies’ Abby Gooderham, who will feature in the Under-18 Girls category alongside team-mate Molly Redgrove.

Lottie Summers and Rose Winter are both in the Under-16 Girls, while fresh from scoring for the Harleston Magpies Mens first team on Saturday, Archie Winter has been named in the Under-18s Boys.

“Everyone at Framlingham is thrilled for these five exceptional young hockey players,” said the College’s headmaster Paul Taylor.

“Their selection is fully deserved and is the result of sustained dedication and hard work — as well as significant nature talent — and we are pleased that we have been able to support them in pursuing their sporting ambitions.

“This adds to our delight at recently being crowned champions in all five of the girls’ county age groups and reflects well on the supportive and high quality coaching culture that currently permeates all sports at the College.”