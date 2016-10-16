Fram’s U11s secure place at nationals

Following Framlingham College’s hat-trick of County titles, the Under-11s won through at the IAPS East of England Hockey Finals at Orwell Park School.

They were placed in a difficult group but secured excellent victories over Edge Grove School from Hertfordshire 4-0, Stephen Perse from Cambridgeshire 2-0 and Wellingborough School from Northants 2-0.

Despite two close drawn matches, the girls progressed to the semi-finals where they beat Ipswich Prep School 2-0 on penalty shuffles.

They played St Faith’s (Cambs) in the finals, and won 2-0, which meant they and St Faith’s will represent the East of England at the IAPS National Hockey Finals at Repton School in Derbyshire on Friday, November 12.

This is the third successive year that a Framlingham U11s have reached the national finals.